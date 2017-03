NORTH BRANFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Five people are expected to be okay after a crash in North Branford Monday.

Firefighters and police in North Branford reported to 1875 Middletown Avenue on Monday night, after receiving reports of a fiery crash.

Crews say five people were trapped inside the car at the time of the accident.

The fire chief on the scene tells News 8 that there were no serious injuries, but all five victims were taken to a local hospital for precautions.