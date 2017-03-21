Police identify victim in fatal North Haven fire

Related Coverage One person dead in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —- North Haven Police have identified the victim of a residential fire on Saturday.

On Saturday night, North Haven Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to the corner of Ridge Road and Cooper Road to a house fire.

Upon their arrival, crews found a heavy fire in the back of the house and immediately began to search the house for any occupants. While searching, firefighters located a woman, who they later identified as 84-year-old Lucille Brunelli. Brunelli was later pronounced dead on scene.

At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. If you have any questions about this investigation, feel free to reach out to the North Haven Fire Department at (203) 239 – 5321.