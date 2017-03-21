Quinnipiac moves into Sweet 16 for first time in school history

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– This is turning out to be quite a year for women’s college basketball in the state. The UConn women, top ranked in the nation, continue to dominate. But, this year, Quinnipiac is also on a roll, moving on to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in school history.

After arriving before daybreak at Bradley, a group of tired but elated Bobcats were still savoring Monday night’s historic win over the University of Miami. Now QU moves into the Sweet Sixteen for the first time ever in school history.

“We have been knocking on the door the last couple of years in the tournament, in two out of the last four years, and this was the year we were really determined to not only knock, but kick that door in and boy did we do that in quite a fashion,” said Tricia Fabbri, QU Head Coach.

QU was led by senior Morgan Manz, who scored 22 points, including six three pointers.

“Honestly, I think we’re just very focused right now, especially in this tournament and the way we go out, our toughness and our grit, it’s amazing you don’t find it on many teams,” said Manz.

And the team doesn’t want this historic run to end, already looking ahead to next weekend and a date with one of the top teams in the nation.

“We just had big plays all the way through the game, all the way through it was incredible, incredible to be a part of. Still thrilled and so excited to go see South Carolina next weekend,” said Fabbri.

And the QU women aren’t the only local team moving on in the NCAA tournament. Top seeded UConn won its 109th straight game Monday night, blowing out Syracuse by 30 points. UCLA is next up for the Huskies.