‘Read Aloud Event’ held in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Read to a child is going to be hosting ‘Read Aloud Event’ at Dr. Michael D. Fox School in Hartford Tuesday.

This is in celebration of school launch and national reading month. The event will start Tuesday morning, on March 21 at 11:15 a.m.

Special guests are suppose to read to kindergarten and first grade students to highlight the crucial importance of improving literacy skills among elementary school students.

This is being done with the ultimate goal of making sure all students are reading by the fourth grade.