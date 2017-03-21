Special screening of film at Quinnipiac explores end-of-life care

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An important discussion is happening Tuesday at Quinnipiac University about an issue that impacts just about every family at some point, that most people don’t want to talk about.

Tuesday’s discussion will follow the special screening of the PBS film “Being Mortal.” The film is based on a book that looks at caring for the dying. The film shows real families who are trying to have conversations about end-of-life decisions. It’s a topic that is difficult for families.

According to Sheila Moloney, Quinnipiac Universities Associate Professor of Nursing:

Even for health care providers when they realize that you are approaching those last days, they don’t want to bring that topic up. I think the research has demonstrated that many or most people have not had that conversation with their health care providers, with their primary care providers.

Yale researchers just released a new study that found few older adults plan ahead for end-of-life medical decisions and even when they do, their choices are not always understood.