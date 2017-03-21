Special screening of film at Quinnipiac explores end-of-life care

By Published:
Courtesy: Quinnipiac University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An important discussion is happening Tuesday at Quinnipiac University about an issue that impacts just about every family at some point, that most people don’t want to talk about.

Tuesday’s discussion will follow the special screening of the PBS film “Being Mortal.” The film is based on a book that looks at caring for the dying. The film shows real families who are trying to have conversations about end-of-life decisions. It’s a topic that is difficult for families.

According to Sheila Moloney, Quinnipiac Universities Associate Professor of Nursing:

Even for health care providers when they realize that you are approaching those last days, they don’t want to bring that topic up. I think the research has demonstrated that many or most people have not had that conversation with their health care providers, with their primary care providers.

Yale researchers just released a new study that found few older adults plan ahead for end-of-life medical decisions and even when they do, their choices are not always understood.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s