State Police: Body of baby found in bag in reservoir

- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Kent Pierce)

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– State police are investigating the untimely death of a baby that was discovered in a bag in a reservoir in Harwinton, Tuesday.

State police say at around 10:40 a.m., troopers were notified of a deceased baby that was found in a bag in the Bristol Reservoir. The reservoir is located on Route 72 and Route 4.

Detectives from Major Crimes responded to the scene for the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The City of Bristol Water Department , which maintains that reservoir, has consulted with the Connecticut Department of Health. They say the reservoir has not been used for a few days and will remain offline. The Water Department stresses that public water is safe and they have no concerns for the safety of the water supply.

