Sunburn Alert!



(WTNH) — I know it seems weird to talk about sunburn this time of the year. After all, it is really cold outside right? Let’s play a little true/false game about sunburn.

True or false, you can get sunburned in the winter? The answer…absolutely! Especially if you’re outside in the snow uncovered. If you’ve ever been out in the sun doing some skiing, you probably know that on those mild and sunny winter days, your face can get burned badly! That brings me to my next question.

True or false, sunburn has a direct relation to temperature? The answer is FALSE! Sun burn is a burn due to the sun, it has to do with the angle of the sun. The reason you can get burned in the winter on the milder winter days is not because it’s warmer…it’s because you likely have less layers on and therefore you’re exposed to the sun more! The fact is, the higher the sun is in the sky, the more likely you are to get burned.

True or false, you can get sun burned when it’s cloudy outside. Ding ding ding, you can! If the sun is up and it’s light outside, some of the suns rays are reaching the ground. If they are, you are at risk to get burned. It might be tough in the winter, but during the summer months, you should always have sunscreen, regardless of cloud cover.

True or false, your palms and the soles of your feet can get tan if you face them towards the sun. Nope, they can’t! They can get burned, but can not get tan. The darkness in your skin is due to something called melanin, and in our palms and soles, the cells don’t have the ability to produce it, which is why they stay light colored!

True or false, expensive sunglasses will help block out the suns harmful rays better than cheap ones. Surprisingly, that’s not true. While you might be able to see better with expensive sunglasses, as long as your block out 100% of the harmful UV rays, you’re good to go!

True or false, anything more than SPF 50 is a waste. The answer is true! While the difference between SPF 15 and 30 is huge, anything higher than 50 is wasteful and will provide you with little to no additional protection from the sun. It will likely cost more thing!

So this time of the year, it’s important to realize that you can get burned…even on a cloudy day. Our suns angle is as strong as it is in the end of September, so make sure you put on sunscreen if you do go outside!