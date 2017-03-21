Teacher accused of having sex with student smiles in mugshot

LOCKHART, TX (WTNH)– A 27-year-old Texas teacher, who is accused of having sex with one of her students, is trending after her smiling mugshot went viral.

According to the Mirror, married science teacher, Sarah Fowlkes, was arrested for having an “improper relationship” with a 17-year-old student of Lockhart High School in Lockhart, Texas.

The investigation began on March 10th after a tip from officials at the high school. This led detectives to the student who admitted to being in contact physically and by messages with Fowlkes.

The Mirror reports that Fowlkes was charged after turning herself into police, just hours after reportedly celebrating her birthday out at a restaurant with her husband of four years.

Fowlkes has been suspended from the school and counselling is now being offered to students there.

