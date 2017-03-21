The truth about sunburn

By Published: Updated:


(WTNH) — I know it seems weird to talk about sunburn this time of the year. After all, it is really cold outside right? Let’s play a little true/false game about sunburn.

True or false, you can get sunburned in the winter?  The answer…absolutely! Especially if you’re outside in the snow uncovered. If you’ve ever been out in the sun doing some skiing, you probably know that on those mild and sunny winter days, your face can get burned badly! That brings me to my next question.

True or false, sunburn has a direct relation to temperature? The answer is FALSE! Sun burn is a burn due to the sun, it has to do with the angle of the sun. The reason you can get burned in the winter on the milder winter days is not because it’s warmer…it’s because you likely have less layers on and therefore you’re exposed to the sun more! The fact is, the higher the sun is in the sky, the more likely you are to get burned.

True or false, you can get sun burned when it’s cloudy outside.  Ding ding ding, you can! If the sun is up and it’s light outside, some of the suns rays are reaching the ground. If they are, you are at risk to get burned. It might be tough in the winter, but during the summer months, you should always have sunscreen, regardless of cloud cover.

True or false, your palms and the soles of your feet can get tan if you face them towards the sun.  Nope, they can’t! They can get burned, but can not get tan. The darkness in your skin is due to something called melanin, and in our palms and soles, the cells don’t have the ability to produce it, which is why they stay light colored!

True or false, expensive sunglasses will help block out the suns harmful rays better than cheap ones. Surprisingly, that’s not true. While you might be able to see better with expensive sunglasses, as long as your block out 100% of the harmful UV rays, you’re good to go!

True or false, anything more than SPF 50 is a waste. The answer is true! While the difference between SPF 15 and 30 is huge, anything higher than 50 is wasteful and will provide you with little to no additional protection from the sun. It will likely cost more thing!

So this time of the year, it’s important to realize that you can get burned…even on a cloudy day. Our suns angle is as strong as it is in the end of September, so make sure you put on sunscreen if you do go outside!

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s