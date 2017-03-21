UConn sorority chapter to close following “tragic death of new member”

19-year-old Jeffny Pally was a sophomore at the University of Connecticut (File)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Delta Gamma Fraternity Council announced on Monday that the Epsilon Pi chapter at the University of Connecticut would close “indefinitely,” amid criminal and university-led investigations into the death of 19-year-old sophomore Jeffny Pally.

Council President Stacia Rudge Skoog said that the death of 19-year-old Jeffny Pally had “caused the Council to reflect on the member experience at Epsilon Pi.”

On October 16, Pally was sitting outside the university’s fire department when she was killed by a truck responding to a call. Since then, eight students have been arrested and charged with possessing or permitting alcohol to a minor, while at an off-campus party that Pally had attended that night.

Between the “tragic death of a new member,” the university’s “investigation into an unregistered event,” and “repeated policy violations over the last several years,” the Delta Gamma Fraternity Council announced the Epsilon Pi chapter at UConn would close “indefinitely.”

