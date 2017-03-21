Weather pattern goes from cold to unsettled next week

(WTNH) — After two tranquil days to start spring, the weather will take a turn for the worse early Wednesday. A strong northwest wind kicks in, and it will be much colder during the day. The temperature will hover in the low to mid 30s, but 20-40 mph winds will make it feel like the teens!

Record low temperatures are possible Thursday. The record in Bridgeport (19°) is most vulnerable.The record low in Windsor Locks (9°) is safer, but not out of the realm of possibility.

Thursday afternoon will be chilly, with temps most likely not reaching 40°. Both cold days will be mostly sunny. Clouds return on Friday, and rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.

At one point, it looked like it would be close to 60° on Saturday. While that’s not completely off the table, there is just a 25% chance of it getting that warm. Highs will be closer to 50° with a lot of clouds and passing afternoon showers possible inland.

There is a better chance of rain on Sunday. It will turn cooler as the wind shifts to the east and northeast. Expect a raw feel with highs in the low to mid 40s. The unsettled weather pattern continues into early next week. More rain, and possibly some wet snow inland, is likely Sunday night into Monday. As that storm departs, another one may arrive on its heels with more rain possible Tuesday afternoon and night. The long-range forecast from the European computer model keeps it unsettled through the end of the month. Of course, it will not be rainy every day, but those April showers are arriving a little early this year!