West Hartford church displays banners to support the Jewish community

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In the wake of a spike in bigotry and bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the country, a church in West Hartford has put up some banners to show their support for the Jewish community.

The message on the banners outside The Church of Saint Timothy in West Hartford reads, “To our Jewish brothers and sisters and the Mandell JCC, we pray and stand with you.”

“Together, joined as neighbors and children under one God, we can reject this evil, and serve as lights of resistance, resilience, and persistence,” said Rev. George S. Mukuka, administrator of St. Timothy.

Church officials say the faith community at The Church of Saint Timothy has been deeply troubled by the prejudice and anti-Semitic actions across the country and wanted to show support and encourage prayer for peace.