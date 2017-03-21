What’s Brewing: The Missing Jersey Has Been Found

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The missing jersey has been found, Connecticut women’s basketball, pet peeves, and more.

Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl Jerseys have been found.

The Quinnipiac women’s basketball team won big in Miami last night.

The UConn women also took home a win as well.

Imagine not having to set your clocks back anymore.

Is a good night’s sleep the same as winning the lottery?

Take a look at a list of the top pet peeves.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – “Featherfest” with The CT Parrot Society