Yale police arrest three robbery suspects

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the Yale University police department were in the right place at the right time, when three suspects tried to leave the scene of an armed robbery on Congress Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to Yale police, they notified the New Haven police about three men who had reportedly just robbed a man in the three hundred block of Congress Avenue. Yale police arrested the suspects as they ran away from the scene of the crime on Daggett Street.

The alleged victim, 32-year-old Carlos Alvarado, told authorities he had been approached by three men, who attacked him after they had pulled up masks to partially cover their faces. Alvarado claims two of the suspects punched him and one indicated that he was carrying a weapon, although none was ever shown.

All three suspects face charges of first degree robbery, second degree larceny and conspiracy to commit both of those crimes. One of the suspects is 15-years-old, another 16-years-old and the third has been identified as 23-year-old Shaka Shaquille McKnight, of New Haven.