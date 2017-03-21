Yale police arrest three robbery suspects

By Published: Updated:
Shaka Shaquille McKnight

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the Yale University police department were in the right place at the right time, when three suspects tried to leave the scene of an armed robbery on Congress Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to Yale police, they notified the New Haven police about three men who had reportedly just robbed a man in the three hundred block of Congress Avenue. Yale police arrested the suspects as they ran away from the scene of the crime on Daggett Street.

The alleged victim, 32-year-old Carlos Alvarado, told authorities he had been approached by three men, who attacked him after they had pulled up masks to partially cover their faces. Alvarado claims two of the suspects punched him and one indicated that he was carrying a weapon, although none was ever shown.

All three suspects face charges of first degree robbery, second degree larceny and conspiracy to commit both of those crimes. One of the suspects is 15-years-old, another 16-years-old and the third has been identified as 23-year-old Shaka Shaquille McKnight, of New Haven.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s