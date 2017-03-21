Yale students say they can prevent hangovers with supplement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two Yale University students say they have created a supplement that prevents hangovers.

The Register reports that Yale seniors Liam McClintock and Margaret Morse were driven to find a hangover blocker after struggling to complete work the morning after nights out. The pair began research by testing supplements to determine what worked. They then developed a formula of their own and tested it on themselves as well as friends.

McClintock and Morse say their elixir, called SunUp, contains 15 ingredients including vitamins and green tea extract. They say it’s better than other products because it address the four root causes of hangovers.

The collegiate chemists say a pharmaceutical company is producing their supplement with help from Yale alumni. They hope to sell their product both online and in stores.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

