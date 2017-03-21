Yale students say they can prevent hangovers with supplement

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two Yale University students say they have created a supplement that prevents hangovers.

The Register reports that Yale seniors Liam McClintock and Margaret Morse were driven to find a hangover blocker after struggling to complete work the morning after nights out. The pair began research by testing supplements to determine what worked. They then developed a formula of their own and tested it on themselves as well as friends.

McClintock and Morse say their elixir, called SunUp, contains 15 ingredients including vitamins and green tea extract. They say it’s better than other products because it address the four root causes of hangovers.

The collegiate chemists say a pharmaceutical company is producing their supplement with help from Yale alumni. They hope to sell their product both online and in stores.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s