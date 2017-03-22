1 dead in East Hartford excavator accident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit ramp from Route 2 to Interstate 84 is shut down after an accident with a piece of equipment on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the operator has died. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police say that exit ramp is closed after an excavator tipped over in East Hartford.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb E Hartford outbound Founder’s Bridge closed for backhoe that tipped over w/serious injury. Reduce speed approaching area — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 22, 2017

Police urge people to reduce speed as they approach the area.