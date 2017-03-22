19-year-old shot several times in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — A 19-year-old New Haven man was shot several times Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 11:45 a.m. police responded to reported gunfire on Chapel Street between Orchard and Kensington Streets. They say following an argument, the 19-year-old man was shot several times.

Officials say his injuries are not considered life-threatening. They say there is no description available for his assailant or any vehicles that may be involved.

According to police, detectives are at the scene collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. They say anyone with information on this crime is urged to call detectives at (203)-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.