NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nine people have been displaced after a house fire on Rowe Street in New Haven.

New Haven Firefighters responded to 6 Rowe Street for a reported 2nd alarm fire. According to New Haven Fire’s Twitter page, the fire was showing through the roof in the rear.

The home was evacuated and the street was closed while firefighters worked to put out the flames.

One person suffered a minor injury; a burn to the hand and nine people were displaced as a result of the fire.