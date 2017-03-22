A Windy & Cold Afternoon Ahead

By Published:

A windy and cold afternoon is expected today! Wind gusts have already hit 40 mph and will hit 45 mph at times. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through early evening with strong wind gusts to 45 mph.

This will drive the wind chill lower and lower through the day. Here’s a look at noon and 6 PM at how it will feel out there.

The cold weather will linger tomorrow with less wind. A warm front will cause an area of rain or snow/rain mix to develop Friday morning. A break in the unsettled weather is expected Saturday with a wide range of temperatures expected. The chilly rain and wet snow mix comes back Sunday and lingers through the first half of the week. This up and down pattern looks to continue through most of April!

