After Almost a Year, Body Found in Norwich is Identified

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)- After almost a year, Norwich police have identified human remains found in a wooded area off Norwich Avenue. The remains were found on April 8, 2016 and now police say they are that of 50-year-old Kenneth Suter of Norwich. Police say no foul play is suspected, but the investigation is still open.

Police say two juveniles found the body last year, while playing in the area of Norwich Avenue near the intersection of Hunter’s Road. Police say the body appeared to have been there for some time. Police say an autopsy was done but the results were undetermined. Now, after DNA testing the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been able to identify the remains.

Norwich police say if you have any information, give them a call at 860-886-5561.