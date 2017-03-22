Arrest made for fatal Bridgeport accident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that occurred in June.

Bridgeport Police have charged 63-year-old David Henshaw with manslaughter in the second degree and misconduct with a motor vehicle.

According to police, Henshaw was traveling south on Main Street on June 19th at approximately 5 a.m. when he struck a vehicle being driven by Peter Soto at Main Street and Fairview Avenue. Soto was killed in the accident.

Police had a warrant out for Henshaw’s arrest and Henshaw turned himself in this morning.