Cruisin’ Connecticut – Handcrafted Jeans at Hartford Denim Company

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Everyone has a pair, but now you can support a local denim company- that’s keeping craftsmanship alive one stitch at a time.

The Hartford Denim Company (HARDENCO for short) was started by three friends seven years ago. Today they can produce up to 12 pairs of hand crafted dungarees a day.

Co-owner, Dave Marcoux explains how the business came about:

What we were looking for as consumers wasn’t necessarily available to us, and we’re the kind of people that also really enjoy working with our hands. It was a natural progression to just start making stuff for ourselves. If you buy a pair of jeans in a big box store, it’s more than likely made of inferior quality materials.

That’s not the case at Hardenco. It takes them over three hours to produce one pair of pants:

The material we use is woven on antique shuttle looms in North Carolina, done the way it used to be done. Everything is cut and sewn and handmade right in our shop. We also offer free repairs for life.

Denim is in the name, but that’s not all that they make:

We are branching out we’ve got different tote bags, duffel bags, leather jackets. We’re always working on different projects at the same time.

The jeans are sold online and at their new location: 236 Hamilton St. Hartford, CT 06106

