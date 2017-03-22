Downed power lines on tracks halt Amtrak train in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Amtrak train is stuck on the train tracks after live power lines fell on it around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Some powerlines were taken down by a tree and then that struck the train on Humphrey Street near Mill River Street in New Haven. It also struck a nearby fence. The wire was able to burn the side of the train and also burned a side of the fence.

According to New Haven fire officials, a 911 call alerted them to the incident. They were able to get there quickly to shut off power to the wires.

Amtrak officials say the train has to be towed and will not be moving any time soon.

Luckily nobody was hurt in the incident.

