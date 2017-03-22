Eastbound side of I-84 shut after backhoe tips over on Founder’s Bridge

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Interstate 84 in East Hartford is closed after an accident with a piece of equipment on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the eastbound side of I-84 on the Founder’s Bridge is closed after a backhoe tipped over.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb E Hartford outbound Founder’s Bridge closed for backhoe that tipped over w/serious injury. Reduce speed approaching area — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 22, 2017

According to officials, there are serious injuries.

Police urge people to reduce speed as they approach the area.