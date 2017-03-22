Gil On The Go: Clintonville Elementary School

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meteorologist Gil Simmons headed to North Haven on Wednesday to meet students at Clintonville Elementary School.

Gil says it feels like Clintonville Elementary School could be in the North Pole instead of North Haven based off of the cold temperatures and winds. Kids are dressed in their winter coats and hats even though it’s the third day of spring.

Clintonville Elementary School’s reporter, Claire, writes for the Clintonville Courier and sometimes reports. On Wednesday, Claire was able to interview Gil Simmons.

There are strong winds gusting around 30 – 40 miles per hour. Temperatures are in the high 20’s and low 30’s across the state, but with the wind chill, it feels like the upper teens and low 20’s. Some towns experienced some snow flurries Wednesday morning, but that has all disappeared and sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day.

For Wednesday night, you can expect temperatures only in the 20’s and teens with possible record low temperatures first thing on Thursday.