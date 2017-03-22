Gil On The Go: Clintonville Elementary School

By Published: Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meteorologist Gil Simmons headed to North Haven on Wednesday to meet students at Clintonville Elementary School.

Gil says it feels like Clintonville Elementary School could be in the North Pole instead of North Haven based off of the cold temperatures and winds. Kids are dressed in their winter coats and hats even though it’s the third day of spring.

Clintonville Elementary School’s reporter, Claire, writes for the Clintonville Courier and sometimes reports. On Wednesday, Claire was able to interview Gil Simmons.

There are strong winds gusting around 30 – 40 miles per hour. Temperatures are in the high 20’s and low 30’s across the state, but with the wind chill, it feels like the upper teens and low 20’s. Some towns experienced some snow flurries Wednesday morning, but that has all disappeared and sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day.

For Wednesday night, you can expect temperatures only in the 20’s and teens with possible record low temperatures first thing on Thursday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s