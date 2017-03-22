Gorsuch says he’ll consider cameras in courtroom

By Published:
Neil Gorsuch
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch gestures as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch: (all times EDT):

10:35 a.m.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley is pushing Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch to support putting cameras in the courtroom.

Several members of the committee have sponsored legislation to place cameras in the Supreme Court. Grassley says it would provide Americans with more access to the court and promote a better understanding.

But many Supreme Court justices have opposed the idea.

Asked about the issue Tuesday, Gorsuch said he’d have an open mind. He reiterated that promise to Grassley on Wednesday, saying he’d gotten to know many photographers since he’d been nominated and they’re “nice folks.”

Grassley joked that former Justice David Souter had said he’d allow cameras in the court over his dead body.

But Grassley noted that Souter is “not on the courts now, so that’s one less person.”

__

9 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch enters the third day of his confirmation hearing — and his final day of testimony — largely unscathed by Democratic attacks. Republicans are predicting he will win Senate approval despite liberal opposition.

A growing number of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, are calling for Gorsuch’s confirmation to be delayed because of the FBI investigation of ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

But Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa dismissed that demand as “ridiculous,” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told The Associated Press: “Gorsuch will be confirmed. I just can’t tell you exactly how that will happen yet.”

