Gov. Malloy joins others to oppose proposed cuts to environmental programs

WTNH.com Staff Published:


HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Strong words from Governor Dannel Malloy as he and others speak out about the impact of President Donald Trump‘s plans to cut the Environmental Protection Agency.

They say the proposed cuts puts Connecticut and the entire plant at great risk.

Gary Yohe, who shared the 2007 Nobel Prize for the research on climate change and teaches at Wesleyan, also spoke Wednesday at the Connecticut Science Center.

“Seems to me that ignoring the lessons from climate science unnecessarily puts the lives and communities, the livelihoods and social economic and natural systems that sustain the well being of their constituentsy,” said Yohe.

Some Trump supporters have questioned the science behind climate change, including the new EPA Chief Scott Pruitt.

