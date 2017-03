Gusts over 50 mph reported in Connecticut on Wednesday

(WTNH) — It did not take long for the weather to change drastically in Connecticut. Howling northwest winds brought much colder weather on Wednesday.¬†Peak wind gusts in Connecticut exceeded 50 mph, and there were sustained winds near 30 mph as the bitter cold air swept into the state. The wind was responsible for scattered damage and power outages. The wind will gradually diminish Wednesday evening under clear skies. Expect a lighter 10-20 mph breeze on Thursday.

Below is a list of the wind and damage reports aggregated by the National Weather Service offices in Albany, NY, Taunton, MA, and New York, NY.

***********************PEAK WIND GUST*********************** LOCATION MAX WIND TIME/DATE COMMENTS GUST OF MPH MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... 1 SSW STAMFORD 55 152 PM 3/22 CWOP BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 46 841 AM 3/22 ASOS ...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... MERIDEN AIRPORT 51 1035 AM 3/22 ASOS NEW HAVEN AIRPORT 46 218 PM 3/22 ASOS ...NEW LONDON COUNTY... GROTON AIRPORT 47 1027 AM 3/22 ASOS 1 NNE NEW LONDON 47 109 PM 3/22 WXFLOW

...LITCHFIELD COUNTY... 3 E TORRINGTON 40 932 AM 3/22 CWOP 2 WSW NEW HARTFORD 38 953 AM 3/22 CWOP 1 SSW OAKVILLE 37 1104 AM 3/22 CWOP 2 ESE TORRINGTON 36 1026 AM 3/22 CWOP

...HARTFORD COUNTY... BRISTOL 50 851 AM 3/22 TRAINED SPOTTER

***********************SUSTAINED WIND*********************** LOCATION WIND TIME/DATE COMMENTS SPEED OF MPH MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...HARTFORD COUNTY... 1 WNW WINDSOR LOCKS 36 755 AM 3/22 BRADLEY AIRPORT

...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... 3 SE BRANFORD 32 1245 PM 3/22 AWS

..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0906 AM NON-TSTM WND DMG AVON 41.80N 72.83W 03/22/2017 HARTFORD CT AMATEUR RADIO *** 1 FATAL *** TREE AND WIRES DOWN ON SCHOOL BUS ON COUNTRY CLUB ROAD. REPORTED FATALITY OF THE BUS DRIVER. 0907 AM NON-TSTM WND DMG TOLLAND 41.87N 72.37W 03/22/2017 TOLLAND CT AMATEUR RADIO TREE DOWN ACROSS GEHRING ROAD 1057 AM NON-TSTM WND DMG FARMINGTON 41.72N 72.83W 03/22/2017 HARTFORD CT AMATEUR RADIO TREE...WIRES AND POLE DOWN AT THE INTERSECTION OF CIRCLE AND POND ROADS

1200 PM NON-TSTM WND DMG 4 E NEWTOWN 41.41N 73.23W 03/22/2017 FAIRFIELD CT COCORAHS A FEW BRANCHES DOWN UP TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER WITH FREQUENT GUSTS ESTIMATED AT 45-50 MPH.