Hamden Police Make Arrest in 2016 Burglary

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police say they’ve solved a nearly year-old burglary. On April 15, 2016 Hamden Police responded to Splash Car Wash, 27 Connolly Parkway on the report of a burglary. An investigation revealed that an individual forced entry by using a rock to break a rear window. Once inside, the individual stole an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register and a computer. Detective William Onofrio conducted an investigation which lead to an arrest warrant application for Felix Torres. The court approved the arrest warrant application.

On March 16th Hamden Police arrested Felix Torres at Meriden Superior Court. Torres, 44, of 1717 State Street, Hamden was charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Larceny in the 6th Degree. He was arraigned later in the day.