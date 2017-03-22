How your smart phone can save you money on vacation

By Published:
(Photo: Big Stock Image)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Now that Spring is officially here, you are likely thinking about how you want to spend your time off when the real warm weather hits. We are helping you stretch your dollar with how your smart phone can find you travel deals this year.

Travel experts say 61% of you are planning to vacation this year. Question is: are you also planning to save yourself some money?

We talked to RetailMeNot.com‘s Sara Skirboll who says the easiest way to start is through money-saving apps like theirs.

“It’s there you’re going to find everything from coupon codes to discount gift cards to even cash back rebates,” Skirboll said.

Those gift cards and cash back can be used on things like suitcases, sunblock or other travel necessities. Another easy way to stumble upon savings is simply getting smart with how you use your social media.

“Make sure that you’re signing up for your favorite airfare, hotels, car rental companies, even their e-newsletters and make sure you follow them on social media too. It’s there where you’ll find things like flash sales and hour-long deals. Really quick stuff,” she added.

If you’re flexible with when you travel, remember off days are a lot cheaper in the air. Skirboll says even traveling on a Saturday over a Friday may save you money and the savings will only be greater if you can go on Sunday or Monday.

Don’t forget to also look for savings using your membership cards like AAA and local package deals in and around Connecticut if you’re planning a staycation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s