How your smart phone can save you money on vacation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Now that Spring is officially here, you are likely thinking about how you want to spend your time off when the real warm weather hits. We are helping you stretch your dollar with how your smart phone can find you travel deals this year.

Travel experts say 61% of you are planning to vacation this year. Question is: are you also planning to save yourself some money?

We talked to RetailMeNot.com‘s Sara Skirboll who says the easiest way to start is through money-saving apps like theirs.

“It’s there you’re going to find everything from coupon codes to discount gift cards to even cash back rebates,” Skirboll said.

Those gift cards and cash back can be used on things like suitcases, sunblock or other travel necessities. Another easy way to stumble upon savings is simply getting smart with how you use your social media.

“Make sure that you’re signing up for your favorite airfare, hotels, car rental companies, even their e-newsletters and make sure you follow them on social media too. It’s there where you’ll find things like flash sales and hour-long deals. Really quick stuff,” she added.

If you’re flexible with when you travel, remember off days are a lot cheaper in the air. Skirboll says even traveling on a Saturday over a Friday may save you money and the savings will only be greater if you can go on Sunday or Monday.

Don’t forget to also look for savings using your membership cards like AAA and local package deals in and around Connecticut if you’re planning a staycation.