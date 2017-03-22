In the Bender Kitchen: Annual Red Cross Ball

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The 12th Annual Red Cross Ball is coming up on Saturday, March 25. This year the ball will celebrate the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign and will honor The Hartford’s Junior Fire Marshal program with this year’s Community Impact Award.

In honor of the fire theme, Chef Steven Rosen will be preparing some fire themed treats during the ball, including: Smoky Chicken Quesadilla, Fire Roasted Vegetable Empanada with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire and Ice Ahi Tuna, Fiery Spiced Habanero Chicken Skewers and for dessert: Bananas Foster, which he will be preparing today!

For more information visit redcross.org/redcrossball

