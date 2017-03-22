Investigation continues after baby’s body found in reservoir

Related Coverage State Police: Body of baby found in bag in reservoir

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Investigators are working to figure out how a baby’s body ended up in a reservoir. The body was found in Harwinton on Tuesday near route 72. They’ve been looking around that area for evidence in the case.

Route 72 was shut down all day Tuesday as state police on land and in the water looked for evidence of who this baby was and how he or she ended up dead in a reservoir. Still a lot of unanswered questions and police kept our cameras far away from the scene. City workers were doing an inspection there around 10 a.m.. That’s when they found the body of a baby wrapped in a plastic bag in the reservoir.

Related: State Police: Body of baby found in bag in reservoir

So far investigators are not saying whether it was a boy or a girl, whether it was a newborn or a little older. Now the medical examiner’s office will determine if the baby was alive when it went into the reservoir.

One thing we know is that the water in Bristol is safe to drink.

“The city of Bristol water department talked to the Connecticut Department of health they have determined that the reservoir has not been used in a couple of days and will remain off-line,” said Tpr. Kelly Grant, CT State Police.

It is part of Bristol’s water system, but Reservoir number 4 as it’s called is technically, is in the town of Harwinton. If you’ve ever taken route 72 between Terryville and Harwinton, this is the reservoir you cross, you cut right through the middle. It’s a beautiful spot, and more importantly, anybody driving by has access to it.

That makes things very tough on police as they try to answer the top of questions of who this baby belonged to and how he or she died.