Main Street closed in East Haven after 14-year-old crashes into poles

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 14-year-old is in the hospital after police say he crashed a car on Main Street and Kimberly Avenue extension in East Haven.

A portion of Main Street is closed as police investigate exactly what happened. The 14-year-old is at Yale-New Haven Hospital but we don’t know the extent of the injuries.

The teen was behind the wheel of a car traveling eastbound on Main Street. He somehow lost control and then crashed into two poles. Both of those polls came down. The car came to a stop after hitting that second pole. The road does curve in the area where this happened so that certainly could have played a role in this crash. Especially if speed was involved.

As the investigation is ongoing, a portion of Main Street is closed in both directions right between the Kimberly Avenue extension and Columbus Avenue. It’s unclear how long the area will be closed so if you usually travel this way during your morning drive you may want to find a different route.

Many of the vehicles are being detoured through the parking lot right behind Hobby Lobby then having to go onto Route One. So keep that in mind.

United Illuminating also responded to the scene but it’s unclear if there are any power outages.