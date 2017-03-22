Main Street closed in East Haven after 14-year-old crashes into poles

By Published: Updated:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 14-year-old is in the hospital after police say he crashed a car on Main Street and Kimberly Avenue extension in East Haven.

A portion of Main Street is closed as police investigate exactly what happened. The 14-year-old is at Yale-New Haven Hospital but we don’t know the extent of the injuries.

The teen was behind the wheel of a car traveling eastbound on Main Street. He somehow lost control and then crashed into two poles. Both of those polls came down. The car came to a stop after hitting that second pole. The road does curve in the area where this happened so that certainly could have played a role in this crash. Especially if speed was involved.

As the investigation is ongoing, a portion of Main Street is closed in both directions right between the Kimberly Avenue extension and Columbus Avenue. It’s unclear how long the area will be closed so if you usually travel this way during your morning drive you may want to find a different route.

Many of the vehicles are being detoured through the parking lot right behind Hobby Lobby then having to go onto Route One. So keep that in mind.

United Illuminating also responded to the scene but it’s unclear if there are any power outages.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s