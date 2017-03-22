Man sentenced for traveling from North Carolina to buy drugs

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Antonio Freeland traveled to Connecticut three times in 2016 to buy drugs, including heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. Police tried to stop him on I-95 South near exit 10 on May 4, 2016, but he took off, weaving in and out of traffic at up to 110 mph, and later crashed. Officers say 370 grams of cocaine were thrown from the car during the chase.

Freeland has been behind bars since his arrest. In October 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to authorities, Freeland traveled with Michael Lundy. They say the two bought the drugs from Bobby Gutierrez, whose family’s B&B Deli in Bridgeport served as a hub for drug dealing.

Nine people total were charged in the operation. Lundy and others are awaiting sentencing.