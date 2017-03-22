Milford psychiatrist sentenced for illegal drug distribution, health care fraud

Related Coverage Milford psychiatrist and employee charged with giving out drugs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford psychiatrist who illegally prescribed drugs to patients and improperly billed health insurers has been sentenced to prison, according to Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney’s office.

The psychiatrist, Ljudmil Kljusev, will serve 26 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, and was ordered by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson to pay a $17,500 fine.

In addition, Kljusev agreed to forfeit a property located at 227 Naugatuck Avenue in Milford, where his practice was based, $173,095.20 in cash that was seized from his office on the day of his arrest, and $117,431.13 that was contained in his business checking account as part of the resolution to the case. Judge Thompson also ordered Kljusev to pay restitution in the total amount of $31,081.05 to two victim health insurers.

Court documents and statements made in court show that Kljusev, who operated a psychiatry practice in Milford, was a high-volume prescriber of Adderall and Xanax to patients, many of whom paid for office visits and prescriptions in cash.

Adderall, which is classified as a Schedule II drug by the DEA, is the brand name for a drug containing a combination of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, both of which are central nervous system stimulants. This combination of drugs is used to treat narcolepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (“ADHD”). Xanax, which is classified as a Schedule IV drug by the DEA, is a brand name for a drug containing Alprazolam, a benzodiazepine drug. Alprazolam is commonly used to treat anxiety disorders or panic disorders.

The investigation, which included the use of confidential witnesses and an undercover officer posing as patients, revealed that Kljusev prescribed the drugs without a full medical examination of the patient, provided prescriptions without confirming conditions that would medically require treatment using these drugs, and dispensed prescriptions in exchange for cash to patients who display substance abuse and addiction behaviors. Kljusev also directed non-physician employees to write prescriptions signed by him when he was out of the country.

In 2014 and 2015, Kljusev improperly billed private health insurers approximately $76,983 for medical services rendered when he was out of the country. He has been detained since his arrest on Nov. 12, 2015.

On Nov. 30, 2016, he pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute narcotics, and one count of health care fraud.