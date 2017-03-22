Missing Connecticut woman killed in New Jersey crash

Published:

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. (AP) — A Connecticut woman reported missing on St. Patrick’s Day has died in an accident on a New Jersey highway.

State police say a car driven by 63-year-old Laura Russo of Plainfield, Connecticut, was in the left lane on Interstate 80 west when her vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene in Saddle Brook.

A silver alert that was issued after Russo disappeared on St. Patrick’s Day was canceled. Her whereabouts since her disappearance are not known.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

