New Haven Restaurant Week kicks off April 2

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thirty-one restaurants are participating in the spring 2017 edition of New Haven Restaurant Week, which kicks off April 2.

From Sunday, April 2 to Friday, April 7, 31 local restaurants will be offering great deals on lunch and dinner. A new two-course lunch menu will be available for $17, as well as the traditional three-course dinner menu for $34 per person.

New Haven Restaurant Week has also teamed up with Park New Haven and The Shops at Yale to offer a discounted rate of $4 parking in the Temple Street and Crown Street garages, as well as the parking spaces at 255 Crown Street (behind Pacifico) and 161 York Street (behind Harvest) from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Check out the 31 restaurants participating in this edition of New Haven Restaurant Week:

  • 116 Crown (Mediterranean)
  • Adrianas Restaurant and Wine Bar (Italian)
  • Atelier Florian (New American/Belgian Flair)
  • Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant (Spanish)
  • Basta Trattoria (Italian)
  • Brother Jimmy’s (American/Southern)+
  • Caffé Bravo (Italian)
  • Caseus Fromagerie & Bistro (Sustainable Cheese-Centric Bistro)
  • Cask Republic (Upscale American Fare)
  • Christopher Martin’s Restaurant (American Bistro)
  • Elm City Social (American)
  • Fornarelli’s Ristorante (Authentic Italian)
  • Goodfellas Restaurant (Italian)
  • Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant (Modern American)
  • Heirloom (Coastal Farm Cuisine)
  • John Davenport’s Restaurant (Contemporary Coastal New England)
  • L’Orcio (Italian)
  • Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale (Seafood)+
  • Miya’s Sushi (Sustainable Sushi)
  • New Haven’s Taste of China (Chinese: Szechuan Cuisine)
  • Olea (Spanish and Mediterranean)
  • Olives and Oil (Italian)+
  • Pacifico (Nuevo Latino)
  • Prime 16 (Modern American)+
  • ROÌA Restaurant and Café (French and Italian)
  • Shell & Bones (Seafood, Steak & Raw Bar)
  • Soul de Cuba Cafe (Cuban Soul Food)
  • Tarry Lodge (Italian)
  • Tre Scalini Ristorante (Italian)
  • Union League Cafe (French)
  • ZINC (Modern American)

+ newly participating restaurant

So, call your friends and family, make a reservation and don’t forget to use #NHVEATS to join the conversation on social media!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s