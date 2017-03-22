New Haven Restaurant Week kicks off April 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thirty-one restaurants are participating in the spring 2017 edition of New Haven Restaurant Week, which kicks off April 2.
From Sunday, April 2 to Friday, April 7, 31 local restaurants will be offering great deals on lunch and dinner. A new two-course lunch menu will be available for $17, as well as the traditional three-course dinner menu for $34 per person.
New Haven Restaurant Week has also teamed up with Park New Haven and The Shops at Yale to offer a discounted rate of $4 parking in the Temple Street and Crown Street garages, as well as the parking spaces at 255 Crown Street (behind Pacifico) and 161 York Street (behind Harvest) from 4 p.m. to midnight.
Check out the 31 restaurants participating in this edition of New Haven Restaurant Week:
- 116 Crown (Mediterranean)
- Adrianas Restaurant and Wine Bar (Italian)
- Atelier Florian (New American/Belgian Flair)
- Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant (Spanish)
- Basta Trattoria (Italian)
- Brother Jimmy’s (American/Southern)+
- Caffé Bravo (Italian)
- Caseus Fromagerie & Bistro (Sustainable Cheese-Centric Bistro)
- Cask Republic (Upscale American Fare)
- Christopher Martin’s Restaurant (American Bistro)
- Elm City Social (American)
- Fornarelli’s Ristorante (Authentic Italian)
- Goodfellas Restaurant (Italian)
- Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant (Modern American)
- Heirloom (Coastal Farm Cuisine)
- John Davenport’s Restaurant (Contemporary Coastal New England)
- L’Orcio (Italian)
- Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale (Seafood)+
- Miya’s Sushi (Sustainable Sushi)
- New Haven’s Taste of China (Chinese: Szechuan Cuisine)
- Olea (Spanish and Mediterranean)
- Olives and Oil (Italian)+
- Pacifico (Nuevo Latino)
- Prime 16 (Modern American)+
- ROÌA Restaurant and Café (French and Italian)
- Shell & Bones (Seafood, Steak & Raw Bar)
- Soul de Cuba Cafe (Cuban Soul Food)
- Tarry Lodge (Italian)
- Tre Scalini Ristorante (Italian)
- Union League Cafe (French)
- ZINC (Modern American)
+ newly participating restaurant
So, call your friends and family, make a reservation and don't forget to use #NHVEATS to join the conversation on social media!