New Haven Restaurant Week kicks off April 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thirty-one restaurants are participating in the spring 2017 edition of New Haven Restaurant Week, which kicks off April 2.

From Sunday, April 2 to Friday, April 7, 31 local restaurants will be offering great deals on lunch and dinner. A new two-course lunch menu will be available for $17, as well as the traditional three-course dinner menu for $34 per person.

New Haven Restaurant Week has also teamed up with Park New Haven and The Shops at Yale to offer a discounted rate of $4 parking in the Temple Street and Crown Street garages, as well as the parking spaces at 255 Crown Street (behind Pacifico) and 161 York Street (behind Harvest) from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Check out the 31 restaurants participating in this edition of New Haven Restaurant Week:

116 Crown (Mediterranean)

Adrianas Restaurant and Wine Bar (Italian)

Atelier Florian (New American/Belgian Flair)

Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant (Spanish)

Basta Trattoria (Italian)

Brother Jimmy’s (American/Southern)+

Caffé Bravo (Italian)

Caseus Fromagerie & Bistro (Sustainable Cheese-Centric Bistro)

Cask Republic (Upscale American Fare)

Christopher Martin’s Restaurant (American Bistro)

Elm City Social (American)

Fornarelli’s Ristorante (Authentic Italian)

Goodfellas Restaurant (Italian)

Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant (Modern American)

Heirloom (Coastal Farm Cuisine)

John Davenport’s Restaurant (Contemporary Coastal New England)

L’Orcio (Italian)

Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale (Seafood)+

Miya’s Sushi (Sustainable Sushi)

New Haven’s Taste of China (Chinese: Szechuan Cuisine)

Olea (Spanish and Mediterranean)

Olives and Oil (Italian)+

Pacifico (Nuevo Latino)

Prime 16 (Modern American)+

ROÌA Restaurant and Café (French and Italian)

Shell & Bones (Seafood, Steak & Raw Bar)

Soul de Cuba Cafe (Cuban Soul Food)

Tarry Lodge (Italian)

Tre Scalini Ristorante (Italian)

Union League Cafe (French)

ZINC (Modern American)

+ newly participating restaurant

So, call your friends and family, make a reservation and don’t forget to use #NHVEATS to join the conversation on social media!