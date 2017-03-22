New Haven’s Chapel Street Bridge to be closed Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A warning for people who drive in New Haven. The Chapel Street Bridge over the Mill River will be closed for maintenance Thursday.

The city says the bridge will be closed Thursday, March 23 from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. During that time all cars and pedestrians will be detoured between East Street and James Street.

Detour signs will be posted to help people navigate around during the bridge closure.

New Haven officials say they are thanking people ahead of time for their patience and cooperation.