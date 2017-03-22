On Blossom Watch in New Haven

(WTNH) — The typical scene during the end of April in Wooster Square in New Haven shows the sights, the sounds, and the celebration of spring. But here we are one month earlier and while the Cherry Blossom Festival is set to take place in New Haven on April 23rd, the real question is…Will there be any blossoms to see?

Big fluctuations in temperature are normal for this time of the year, but the month of February really threw things off. Washington D.C. almost had the earliest Cherry Blossom bloom on record until a cold snap wiped out half the blossoms. They are slowly recovering there, but what about here?

We found the expert of all things Cherry Blossom in New Haven, Bart Szczarba.

“They’re amazingly beautiful any time of the day,” said Bart.

Szczarba runs the Wooster Square Blossom Blog, and has been snapping photos like these for decades in New Haven.

“They started to come out just before they got this cold snap, and that just shut them right back down,” mentioned Szczarba.

Thankfully, these blossoms go through many stages before they reach peak, which is good news considering the weather we’ve been having.

Right now they’re not in a critical stage. In the 3rd or 4th stage they’re much more critical. So frost, wind, freezing rain, snow, those are the things that cause damage.

So when will they pop?

Bart responded, “Pretty much they’re going to pop around the middle of April. As soon as it starts getting warm and the days get longer.”

So while the buds might be out early, as long as mother nature cooperates over the next month, we should see beautiful cherry trees all across the state of Connecticut by the middle of the month of April!