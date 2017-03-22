Plainfield police make arrest in motorcycle theft

By Published:
Jordan Lanphear

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)- Plainfield police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the theft of three motorcycles from Motor Sports Nation in May of last year.

Jordan A Lanphear faces charges that include burglary and larceny in the case. According to police, Lanphear and two other men broke into the service department of Motor Sports Nation and stole three dirt-bike type of motorcycles.

Officers later discovered two of the three stolen bikes from a residence on Weston Road in Plainfield. Police are still trying to locate the third bike that was stolen. It’s described as a black and orange 2016 KTM 350 SXF model.

