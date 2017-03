NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown Police are investigating a two car crash after one of the cars fled a traffic stop Tuesday night.

It happened near the intersection of Route 25 and Bryan Lane in Newtown. Authorities say one of those drivers were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Prior to the crash police say one of the cars was trying to escape the Monroe Police Department.

Monroe Police were trying to pull them over because that car was reported stolen out of Danbury.