Police identify bus driver killed in Avon school bus crash

AVON, Conn. (WTNH)– A bus driver was killed after a school bus was involved in a car crash in Avon Wednesday morning.

Officials say the school bus was traveling east on Country Club Road when a large tree branch apparently fell onto the bus because of strong winds. As a result, the school bus then crashed into a utility pole. Country Club Road was closed in both directions between Old Farms Road and West Avon Road for the investigation.

Police say the school bus driver was the only person on board the bus at the time of the accident with no other children or passengers. The driver has been identified as 52-year-old Steve Roussel of Unionville. Police say Roussel had finished dropping off students at the time of the accident. He drove for Specialty Transportation based in West Hartford, but there is also a depot in Avon.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday,

Eversource de-energized power lines so first responders could safely work at the scene. The power outage affected approximately 400 homes in the area.