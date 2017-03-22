Police identify man killed in East Hartford excavator accident



EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal excavator accident.

Troopers were called to the Route 2 Governors Street overpass at 12:45 p.m. for a reported industrial accident. Police say when they got there, they found an excavator on its side with the boom leaning over the overpass. The operator was ejected and taken to Hartford Hospital where he died. He has been identified as 60-year-old John Dubray of Bethlehem.

The I-84 exit ramp was closed during the investigation.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb E Hartford outbound Founder’s Bridge closed for backhoe that tipped over w/serious injury. Reduce speed approaching area — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 22, 2017

Police say an autopsy will be performed.