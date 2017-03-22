Police investigating car accident in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield Police are investigating a car accident on Shepard Hill Road that happened on Tuesday.

According to police, Tyler Thayer, 21, of Mansfield was traveling southbound on Shepard Hill Road and Brandon Desjardins, 19, of Plainfield was traveling north on Shepard Hill Road when the two cars collided.

The two vehicles avoided a head on collision and ended up sideswiping each other on the driver’s side portion of the vehicles causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Both drivers gave conflicting stories to police in regards to the cause of the accident.

Desjardins was taken to Backus Hospital in Plainfield to treat possible injuries. Thayer declined medical attention. This accident remains under investigation.