OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 156 in Old Lyme has been shut down after strong winds caused a tree to fall Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say Route 156 from Hatchet Point to Windberg Lane is closed because a tree is across the road and on some power lines.

The tree on the power lines is causing power outages in the town.

Connecticut State Police, fire officials and Eversource are on the scene.

There is no word on when the road may reopen.

No injuries were reported.