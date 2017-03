AVON, Conn. (WTNH)– A school bus was involved in a car crash in Avon Wednesday morning.

Police tell News 8 that a school bus and a car crashed on County Club Road. That road is now closed in both directions between Old Farms Road and West Avon Road for the investigation.

Police say that kids were not reported to be on board the bus at the time of the accident. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown.