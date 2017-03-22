Search for suspects continues in Guilford after 2 cars stolen

Related Coverage Two vehicles stolen overnight in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford police are still searching for suspects after recovering one of two vehicles that were stolen in their town over the weekend.

Guilford officers are trying to find those responsible for two vehicles that they say were stolen in the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday.

A woman says her car was stolen from Quonnipaug Lane and police confirm that they traced credit cards to locate it. The credit cards had been used in Southington and Hartford. Police recovered the car in Hartford and processed it for evidence.

Police say the second car was stolen about two miles away on Durham Road near Lake Drive.

The suspects were described as “younger black males,” according to a release issued by the police department.

Both vehicles were unlocked with keys and other valuables left inside, prompting police to “strongly urge” locals to clear out and lock up.

