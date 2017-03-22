Second public hearing to legalize recreational marijuana

Related Coverage Legalizing marijuana gets attention of Connecticut lawmakers

WTNH, Conn. (WTNH) — A second public hearing is on the books for Wednesday about legalizing recreational marijuana here in the state. What’s on the table would regulate and tax marijuana for adult use.

Coalition members will be joined at the media availability by John Hudak, deputy director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution, and Timothy Johnson, a former police officer, who is representing Law Enforcement Action Partnership. Both also plan to testify during the hearing.

The CCRM Director, Sam Tracy says:

“Our state’s current marijuana prohibition policy is causing far more harm than good for our communities,” Connecticut voters overwhelmingly support regulating marijuana. This is a product that is objectively less harmful than alcohol. It should be produced and sold by licensed businesses, similarly to alcohol, rather than criminals in the underground market.”

This would allow adults 21 and older to possess and grow limited amounts of marijuana or purchase it from licensed establishments. Marijuana sales would be taxed at a total rate of 30% (23.65% plus the standard 6.25% state sales tax). The Liquor Control Commission would become the Liquor and Marijuana Control Commission, and it would be responsible for overseeing a tightly regulated system of marijuana retailers, cultivators, producers, and testing laboratories. Towns would be able to prohibit such establishments or adopt rules governing how, when, and where they can operate. The commission would create and enforce health and safety regulations, such as testing protocols, security requirements, labeling and packaging standards, and restrictions on marketing.

Nearly two-thirds of Connecticut voters (63%) support making possession of small amounts of marijuana legal for adults, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll conducted in March 2015. The meeting will start on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. in Hartford.