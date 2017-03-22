State lawmakers focused on legislation aimed at online sites offering eye exams



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Websites like Simple Contacts offer a vision test to reorder contact lenses and are at the crosshairs of a bill in Connecticut, which supporters say is a public health issue.

“The concern is that individuals are substituting eye exams for these vision tests, which in the long run is not a good public health message,” said Republican State Representative Vin Candelora, a co-sponsor of House Bill #6012 which would require a prescription from an in-patient visit before purchasing online.

He says, “We want to make sure that it’s regulated so that people differentiate between an eye exam and a vision test.”

Opthalmologist Dr. Saya Nagori, a founding team member of Simple Contacts, explains, “We give them informed consent that this is not an eye health exam and they understand that this is a vision exam, an accurate vision exam for the purpose of renewing contact lenses.”

She adds, “There are patients that fail. There are patients that we say, listen even though you have self-selected into this, we’re telling you, you are not a good candidate and you need to go see an eye health provider.”

Optometrist Dr. Brian Lynch, supports the legislation, aimed at protecting consumers.

“To prevent them from being duped to believe, oh yeah I can do this online and yet they are not receiving the level of appropriate care they are deserving of.”

There’s also the issue of technology.

“What the online sites are doing,” says Dr. Lynch, “They’re saying look you can take your cellphone out, you can wave it in front of your eyes and there’s your contact lens evaluation and for a fee a provider who has never seen you, who you’ve never met will sign off on a prescription.”

Dr. Nagori says patients are linked to trained specialists for access and affordable care.

“Our technology is such that we can assess within six inches that the patient is actually 10 feet away from the screen when they take the test and we have live video feed coming where we can tell if the patient is adequately covering each eye or not covering each eye.”

The bill is still being drafted in the House Public Health committee.

About a dozen states have passed similar legislation.