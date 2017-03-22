Swan Day CT

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Swan Day CT is the biggest female fronted arts and music fest on the east coast is celebrating 10 years of promoting females in music and the arts.

This is the decade anniversary. This year features some new attractions. A gala and dress to impress in your most beautiful gowns or come in your most amazing costume creations. 15 female fronted bands, over 20 artists with pop up galleries, live painting onstage as well as live body painting onstage. Burlesque acts, belly dancers, film and special guests.

The gala at Trinity on Main in New Britain 3/25/17 5pm-midnight Tickets are $18 presale $20 door.

For more information head over to https://www.showclix.com/event/SWANDAYCT2017

